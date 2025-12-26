Left Menu

BJP leader Prakash Reddy accuses Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-India" remarks during his visits abroad

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Friday slammed Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remarks about Lok Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Germany.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:54 IST
BJP leader Prakash Reddy accuses Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-India" remarks during his visits abroad
BJP leader Prakash Reddy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Friday slammed Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remarks about Lok Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Germany. He also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

Seeking clarification on Pitroda's remarks, Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, makes anti-India statements whenever he travels abroad. "Sam Pitroda says that Rahul Gandhi is representing India whenever he goes abroad... But Sam Pitroda must clarify why Rahul Gandhi makes anti-Indian statements whenever he goes abroad... Sam Pitroda is using the clutches of anti-Indian forces and encouraging them... If Sam Pitroda has any faith in this country, he has to ask Rahul Gandhi not to make such statements abroad," Prakash Reddy told ANI.

In an interview with a news channel, Pitroda said that Rahul Gandhi represents India and speaks truth while meeting people abroad. Rahul Gandhi visited Germany for five days from December 15 to 20.

Earlier this month, speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Rahul Gandhi during a session titled "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", raised "vote theft" allegations. "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition had presented evidence and sought answers from the Election Commission. He cited what he described as serious anomalies in voter lists, claiming, "A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana.

"Gandhi further alleged that there was a "full-scale assault" on India's institutional framework and accused the Centre of "weaponising" investigating agencies. He suggested that business interests were pressured into financially supporting the BJP, implying a quid pro quo arrangement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
2
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India
3
Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

 India
4
DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025