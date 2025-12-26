BJP leader Prakash Reddy accuses Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-India" remarks during his visits abroad

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy on Friday slammed Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda's remarks about Lok Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Germany. He also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

Seeking clarification on Pitroda's remarks, Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, makes anti-India statements whenever he travels abroad. "Sam Pitroda says that Rahul Gandhi is representing India whenever he goes abroad... But Sam Pitroda must clarify why Rahul Gandhi makes anti-Indian statements whenever he goes abroad... Sam Pitroda is using the clutches of anti-Indian forces and encouraging them... If Sam Pitroda has any faith in this country, he has to ask Rahul Gandhi not to make such statements abroad," Prakash Reddy told ANI.

In an interview with a news channel, Pitroda said that Rahul Gandhi represents India and speaks truth while meeting people abroad. Rahul Gandhi visited Germany for five days from December 15 to 20.

Earlier this month, speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Rahul Gandhi during a session titled "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", raised "vote theft" allegations. "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition had presented evidence and sought answers from the Election Commission. He cited what he described as serious anomalies in voter lists, claiming, "A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana.

"Gandhi further alleged that there was a "full-scale assault" on India's institutional framework and accused the Centre of "weaponising" investigating agencies. He suggested that business interests were pressured into financially supporting the BJP, implying a quid pro quo arrangement. (ANI)

