BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Defaming India Abroad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks in Berlin, accusing him of tarnishing India's image internationally because of his precarious position within his own party and family.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that with the Congress losing 95 elections under Gandhi's leadership, the veteran politician is struggling to gain confidence from his colleagues and family members. Furthermore, Poonawalla emphasized that Gandhi's accusations against the BJP, including claims of constitutional threats and electoral fraud, hold no merit.

In response to Gandhi's criticism of the BJP's governance, Poonawalla highlighted that leaders from various opposition parties have dismissed Gandhi's claims, questioning the credibility of electronic voting machines and the outcomes they produce. His remarks have been discredited by fellow opposition leaders both within and beyond the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)