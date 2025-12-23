BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Defaming India Abroad
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for remarks made in Berlin, accusing him of defaming India abroad. The BJP claims Gandhi faces a lack of confidence from his party and family, while Gandhi argues that the BJP threatens the Indian Constitution. The BJP refutes his allegations of vote theft.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks in Berlin, accusing him of tarnishing India's image internationally because of his precarious position within his own party and family.
Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that with the Congress losing 95 elections under Gandhi's leadership, the veteran politician is struggling to gain confidence from his colleagues and family members. Furthermore, Poonawalla emphasized that Gandhi's accusations against the BJP, including claims of constitutional threats and electoral fraud, hold no merit.
In response to Gandhi's criticism of the BJP's governance, Poonawalla highlighted that leaders from various opposition parties have dismissed Gandhi's claims, questioning the credibility of electronic voting machines and the outcomes they produce. His remarks have been discredited by fellow opposition leaders both within and beyond the Congress party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Strong Performance in Rural Areas
Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Forge Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections
BJP and AIADMK Forge United Front Against DMK for 2026 Elections
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court
Part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi come to Bihar during polls, go abroad once elections get over, claims BJP's Nitin Nabin in Patna.