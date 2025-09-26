Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter Shares Proud Moments: Milan Encounter with Beckham & 'Homebound' Oscar Dream

Ishaan Khatter attended Milan Fashion Week, where he met David Beckham. His film 'Homebound' is India's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film. Khatter, along with Vishal Jethwa and Neeraj Ghaywan, shared their excitement and pride over the film at a recent press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:31 IST
Ishaan Khatter Shares Proud Moments: Milan Encounter with Beckham & 'Homebound' Oscar Dream
Ace footballer David Beckham with actor Ishaan Khatter (Image source: Instagram@davidbeckham). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Actor Ishaan Khatter had an exciting encounter at Milan Fashion Week, where he met former football star David Beckham during the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show. The meeting was highlighted by a shared photo, which Beckham posted online and Khatter later reshared, expressing his honor at the meeting.

On the acting front, Khatter is celebrating the success of 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film, which tells the story of two childhood friends from a North Indian village aspiring for police jobs, has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Khatter stars alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

At a press conference, Khatter, Jethwa, and Ghaywan expressed their joy over the film's Oscar selection. Khatter stated, 'This is the film I am proudest of,' while Ghaywan emphasized the film's authentic and integral connection to India, highlighting the satisfaction of reaching a wide audience both at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia's Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

