The MiG-21: A Legendary Farewell in Indian Aviation
The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, a staple of the Indian Air Force for over 60 years, has been officially decommissioned. Celebrated for its role in pivotal conflicts and India's defense narrative, the jet's final flight witnessed an elaborate ceremony featuring aerial maneuvers and the presence of prominent military officials.
The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets have made their final flight, bringing an end to their over six-decade-long service as the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet.
In a poignant farewell, the skies were cloudless and radiant as dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gathered to pay tribute to the Russian-origin aircraft that has historically fortified Indian defense.
Notably, the MiG-21 played a significant role in key military engagements, such as the 1971 Indo-Pak war and 1999 Kargil conflict, cementing its place in the annals of aviation history as a testament to Indo-Russian ties and military innovation.
