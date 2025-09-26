The MiG-21: A Legendary Farewell in Indian Aviation

The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets have made their final flight, bringing an end to their over six-decade-long service as the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet.

In a poignant farewell, the skies were cloudless and radiant as dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gathered to pay tribute to the Russian-origin aircraft that has historically fortified Indian defense.

Notably, the MiG-21 played a significant role in key military engagements, such as the 1971 Indo-Pak war and 1999 Kargil conflict, cementing its place in the annals of aviation history as a testament to Indo-Russian ties and military innovation.

