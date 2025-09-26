Durga Puja Controversy: Vatican City Theme Sparks Debate

In Ranchi, a Durga Puja committee replaced an image of Jesus Christ with that of Lord Krishna within their 'Vatican City'-themed marquee following objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP alleged that the theme was an attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments and promote conversions.

The Puja organisers, R R Sporting Club, denied these claims, stating the changes were made after internal discussions to showcase religious diversity and harmony. Vicky Yadav, the club's patron, highlighted that the theme was intended to foster peace and brotherhood across different faiths.

The decision to build the marquee in the theme of Vatican City drew inspiration from the multi-faith ethos of India. Efforts involved artisans from Kolkata to recreate Roman architectural landmarks as a backdrop for Goddess Durga's idol. The controversy continues to evoke discussions on religious harmony in pluralistic India.

