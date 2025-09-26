Left Menu

Durga Puja Controversy: Vatican City Theme Sparks Debate

A Durga Puja committee in Ranchi replaced an image of Jesus Christ with that of Lord Krishna in their 'Vatican City'-themed marquee following protests by VHP. The organisers emphasize their intention to promote religious harmony and peace, distancing themselves from conversion allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:32 IST
Durga Puja Controversy: Vatican City Theme Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, a Durga Puja committee replaced an image of Jesus Christ with that of Lord Krishna within their 'Vatican City'-themed marquee following objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP alleged that the theme was an attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments and promote conversions.

The Puja organisers, R R Sporting Club, denied these claims, stating the changes were made after internal discussions to showcase religious diversity and harmony. Vicky Yadav, the club's patron, highlighted that the theme was intended to foster peace and brotherhood across different faiths.

The decision to build the marquee in the theme of Vatican City drew inspiration from the multi-faith ethos of India. Efforts involved artisans from Kolkata to recreate Roman architectural landmarks as a backdrop for Goddess Durga's idol. The controversy continues to evoke discussions on religious harmony in pluralistic India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

