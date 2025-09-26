Left Menu

Jingle Ball Tour 2023: A Star-Studded Festive Musical Extravaganza

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour kicks off on December 2 in Dallas/Fort Worth, featuring stars like Ed Sheeran, MGK, and Renee Rapp. With performances lined up across various cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, the tour promises special sing-along moments and a host of big-name artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:17 IST
Jingle Ball Tour 2023: A Star-Studded Festive Musical Extravaganza
MGK and ED Sheeran (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023 is set to dazzle audiences across the U.S. starting December 2 in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. According to Variety, top-tier artists, including Ed Sheeran, MGK, and Renee Rapp, are slated to perform, making this a must-attend holiday music event.

A diverse range of performers will thrill attendees at various stops on the tour, with appearances by The Kid Laroi, Nelly, Zara Larsson, and many others enhancing the lineup. The tour also features unique sing-along experiences specifically crafted for 'KPop Demon Hunters' enthusiasts.

iHeartMedia's John Sykes and Tom Poleman emphasize the tour's significance in showcasing the year's best music by leading artists. Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York are among the select venues hosting this star-studded show that promises unforgettable festive musical experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
2
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
3
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
4
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025