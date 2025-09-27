Left Menu

Controversy in Ranchi: Durga Puja Marquee Remakes Vatican Theme Amid Protests

In Ranchi, a Durga Puja committee replaced an image of Jesus Christ with Lord Krishna at their Vatican City-themed marquee after allegations from the VHP. The organisers asserted their intention was to promote peace, not conversion, retaining European-style statues outside the pandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, the organizers of a Durga Puja committee decided to replace an image of Jesus Christ with that of Lord Krishna inside their Vatican City-themed marquee. This decision came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed the display aimed to harm Hindu sentiments and encourage religious conversions.

Vicky Yadav, patron of the R R Sporting Club, explained that the change was a collective decision by the committee members, intended to present all religions equally, rather than a response to the protest. Yadav highlighted the intent was to uphold religious harmony and not create division.

Despite the changes inside, the European-style statues remained outside the pandal. Meanwhile, the VHP spokesperson criticized the display as an affront to Hindu beliefs and called for the incorporation of Hindu deities in similar secular events elsewhere to demonstrate true secularism.

