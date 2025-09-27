A New Dawn: Vishav Punjabi Diwas Celebrates Language, Culture, and Unity

The inaugural Vishav Punjabi Diwas unfolded on September 23, 2025, in an unprecedented global observance that honored Baba Farid Ji, the pioneering Punjabi poet. This historic celebration, led by the Apna Punjab Foundation, sought to unify Punjabis worldwide through their rich language, literature, and cultural heritage.

The Foundation, under the guidance of Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, has been instrumental in humanitarian efforts including environmental campaigns and health initiatives. Their leadership in establishing Punjabi Day is a testament to their commitment to cultural promotion.

Celebrated from India to the diaspora regions of Canada, the UK, and beyond, the day featured mass participation in schools and universities. Events included poetry recitations, cultural performances, and digital campaigns, solidifying September 23 as an annual global commemoration of Punjabi unity and pride.