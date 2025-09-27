Left Menu

A New Dawn: Vishav Punjabi Diwas Celebrates Language, Culture, and Unity

The first-ever Vishav Punjabi Diwas was celebrated on September 23, 2025, in honor of Baba Farid Ji, uniting Punjabis globally to celebrate their language, literature, and heritage. Spearheaded by the Apna Punjab Foundation, the event featured cultural performances, mass participation in schools and colleges, and global celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The inaugural Vishav Punjabi Diwas unfolded on September 23, 2025, in an unprecedented global observance that honored Baba Farid Ji, the pioneering Punjabi poet. This historic celebration, led by the Apna Punjab Foundation, sought to unify Punjabis worldwide through their rich language, literature, and cultural heritage.

The Foundation, under the guidance of Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, has been instrumental in humanitarian efforts including environmental campaigns and health initiatives. Their leadership in establishing Punjabi Day is a testament to their commitment to cultural promotion.

Celebrated from India to the diaspora regions of Canada, the UK, and beyond, the day featured mass participation in schools and universities. Events included poetry recitations, cultural performances, and digital campaigns, solidifying September 23 as an annual global commemoration of Punjabi unity and pride.

