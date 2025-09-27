Rani Mukerji Celebrates National Award with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji expressed her delight upon receiving a National Award, an honor she finds particularly meaningful as she shares it with her longtime friend and industry giant, Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, Mukerji reflected on her career journey and its special highlights.

In her conversation, she extended gratitude to acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar for casting her in a defining role that anchored her career. Referring to their classic film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Mukerji reminisced about the enduring legacy of their characters, Tina and Rahul, which fans still cherish today.

Recalling her pivotal role in the 2005 film 'Black', Mukerji recounted her past expectations for an award and the lessons learned from setbacks. She dedicated her National Award to her late father, honoring his dream and acknowledging the inspiration from her family ahead of her acclaimed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

