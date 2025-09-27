Empowering Kerala: Uniting Global Expertise for State Development

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the NORKA Professional and Business Leadership Meet, an initiative poised to drive Kerala's evolution into a knowledge-based innovation community.

Vijayan emphasized the critical role of expatriate professionals, whose talents have shined globally, in contributing to the state's growth. During the event, he engaged with participants from various countries and regions, gathering a diverse array of insights.

The primary objectives of this landmark meeting include fostering stronger ties between expatriate professionals and the state government, channeling their recommendations to pertinent departments, and utilizing their influence as Kerala's brand ambassadors on the world stage.