Security Tightened for International Kullu Dussehra Festival

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival, celebrated in Himachal Pradesh, draws up to 5 lakh visitors annually. Enhanced security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe event. It promotes the local economy and culture, with over 200 deities participating. DIG Rahul Nath oversees the comprehensive security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:36 IST
Security preparations are underway for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, slated to begin on 2 October in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Officials have confirmed heightened measures to ensure the safety of the 4–5 lakh attendees expected at the weeklong event.

The festival, celebrated at Kullu town's Dhalpur ground, significantly boosts the local economy by attracting visitors and promoting regional handicrafts and artisans. With participation from over 200 deities, it holds a distinguished international status.

Rahul Nath, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range, heads the comprehensive festival security. He will oversee law and order, security operations, traffic, and protocol. Other key officials include Superintendent Karthikeyan Gokulachandran and Commandant Padam Chand, who will manage different aspects of the event's security.

