Rajat Bedi's Remarkable Comeback in 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'

In a dramatic return to the spotlight, actor Rajat Bedi is back in the limelight with the Aryan Khan-directed show 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The show, which is Bedi's first significant project in years, has been met with enthusiastic acclaim, marking a formidable comeback for the actor renowned for roles in 'Koi Mil Gaya' and 'Jaani Dushman'.

Bedi, who has been out of the film industry for over two decades, plays the character Jaraj Saxena, which mirrors his real-life struggles to find work in Bollywood. The show has not only revitalized his career but also reinforced his reputation, with the series being praised for its authenticity and relatable storyline.

Since the show's debut on Netflix, Bedi's popularity skyrocketed, reflected by a significant leap in his IMDb ranking. While new project offers are still pending, the actor remains hopeful. Bedi expresses gratitude towards the Khan family, particularly Aryan, for their unwavering support and faith, which he attributes to his renewed visibility in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)