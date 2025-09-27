Chikankari Heritage in the Spotlight: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ada Designer Chikan Studio

In a significant endorsement of traditional artistry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ada Designer Chikan Studio's showroom in Hazratganj, Lucknow, underlining the importance of preserving India's rich chikankari embroidery heritage.

Ada Designer Chikan Studio has become a beacon of modernizing this time-honored craft while maintaining its essence, offering recognition and stable employment to over 30,000 artisans. Their creations blend tradition with contemporary style, offering global audiences a taste of India's handcrafted excellence.

The Chief Minister's visit emphasized handcrafted goods as cultural and economic assets, aligning with the government's Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Engaging directly with artisans, Yogi Adityanath showcased his support, even participating in the crafting process, further elevating the status of these traditional crafts on the world stage.