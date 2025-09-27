Left Menu

Chikankari Heritage in the Spotlight: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ada Designer Chikan Studio

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ada Designer Chikan Studio in Lucknow, highlighting the cultural and economic significance of chikankari embroidery. He supported the artisans and endorsed the craft as part of the Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, reinforcing the importance of preserving India’s handicraft heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement of traditional artistry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ada Designer Chikan Studio's showroom in Hazratganj, Lucknow, underlining the importance of preserving India's rich chikankari embroidery heritage.

Ada Designer Chikan Studio has become a beacon of modernizing this time-honored craft while maintaining its essence, offering recognition and stable employment to over 30,000 artisans. Their creations blend tradition with contemporary style, offering global audiences a taste of India's handcrafted excellence.

The Chief Minister's visit emphasized handcrafted goods as cultural and economic assets, aligning with the government's Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Engaging directly with artisans, Yogi Adityanath showcased his support, even participating in the crafting process, further elevating the status of these traditional crafts on the world stage.

