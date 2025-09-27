Left Menu

Fusion Interiors: Balancing Tradition and Modernity with Vanshika Agarwal

Vanshika Agarwal, a renowned interior designer, shares insights on blending traditional Indian elements with modern design aesthetics. Highlighting cultural heritage, she emphasizes using natural materials, intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and sustainable practices to create spaces that reflect Indian cultural identity while balancing contemporary trends.

  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, renowned interior designer Vanshika Agarwal is setting trends by merging traditional Indian elements with modern design aesthetics, creating visually stunning and culturally significant spaces.

Agarwal's approach involves using natural materials like wood and stone, traditional motifs, vibrant colors, and sustainable practices, offering an elegant balance between India's rich heritage and contemporary styles. Her projects, including the interiors of India's first Anantara hotel, showcase this harmonious fusion.

From intricate Thikri art to gold leafing, her designs echo royalty and opulence while maintaining modern sensibilities. Agarwal's vision is not just about aesthetics; it's a testament to cultural legacy, sustainability, and timeless beauty.

