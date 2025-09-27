Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Embarks on Spiritual Sojourn

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage, arriving in Barsana on Saturday morning with his wife. The couple journeyed by road from Delhi, reaching the town at about 10 am.

Their first stop was the revered Radharani temple on Brahmachal Parvat, where Birla participated in darshan and received prasad from the temple's priests. Speaking to the press, the Speaker shared his joy, remarking, "I feel blessed to have had the Radharani darshan again. I am experiencing immense peace."

Later, Birla immersed himself in the teachings of Ram Katha by the esteemed Morari Bapu at the Mataji Gaushala. The spiritual event was attended by several BJP workers, including the national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Arun Singh.

