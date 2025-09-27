Durga Puja 2025: Celebrating Tradition with a Twist in West Bengal

By Ujjwal Roy: Durga Puja, one of the most revered socio-cultural and religious festivals in the Bengali calendar, takes center stage during the autumn season. In West Bengal, various thematic pandals tantalize followers of Goddess Durga as organizers aim to share powerful messages through artistic expressions.

Behala Nutan Dal, a cultural association in Kolkata, has chosen Shibani Dham as its Durga Puja theme, curating a pandal that stands out with its architectural grandeur. This year, a dominant Lord Shiva idol graces the pandal with Goddess Durga facing it, creating a spiritual sanctum complemented by cultural dance and music performances.

Ruma Mukherjee, a member of Behala Notun Dal Durga Puja Pandal, describes the theme as a synthesis of divine forces, symbolizing Durga and Shiva's shared presence. The event showcases live performances, with cultural dances by participating artists, and boasts artwork by Rano Banerjee, Amar Sarkar, and Sanjay Bhattacharya, a testament to the five-month-long artistic preparation.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, commemorates the goddess's victory over Mahishasur. Beyond its religious significance, it celebrates compassion, art, and culture, invigorating communities with festive cheer, traditional music, and culinary delights. The upcoming celebrations in 2025 will run from September 28 to October 2, highlighting this rich cultural tapestry.