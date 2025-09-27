Left Menu

Durga Puja 2025: Celebrating Tradition with a Twist in West Bengal

Durga Puja in West Bengal merges tradition with modernity as Behala Nutan Dal celebrates with a Shibani Dham themed pandal featuring iconic artistic and cultural expressions. This year’s festivities highlight the significance of art, dance, and unity, honoring the powerful goddess Durga and Lord Shiva in an integrated display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:52 IST
Durga Puja 2025: Celebrating Tradition with a Twist in West Bengal
Shubani theme Durga Pandal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ujjwal Roy: Durga Puja, one of the most revered socio-cultural and religious festivals in the Bengali calendar, takes center stage during the autumn season. In West Bengal, various thematic pandals tantalize followers of Goddess Durga as organizers aim to share powerful messages through artistic expressions.

Behala Nutan Dal, a cultural association in Kolkata, has chosen Shibani Dham as its Durga Puja theme, curating a pandal that stands out with its architectural grandeur. This year, a dominant Lord Shiva idol graces the pandal with Goddess Durga facing it, creating a spiritual sanctum complemented by cultural dance and music performances.

Ruma Mukherjee, a member of Behala Notun Dal Durga Puja Pandal, describes the theme as a synthesis of divine forces, symbolizing Durga and Shiva's shared presence. The event showcases live performances, with cultural dances by participating artists, and boasts artwork by Rano Banerjee, Amar Sarkar, and Sanjay Bhattacharya, a testament to the five-month-long artistic preparation.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, commemorates the goddess's victory over Mahishasur. Beyond its religious significance, it celebrates compassion, art, and culture, invigorating communities with festive cheer, traditional music, and culinary delights. The upcoming celebrations in 2025 will run from September 28 to October 2, highlighting this rich cultural tapestry.

TRENDING

1
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon
2
Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

Unprecedented Judicial Recusal in Sanjiv Chaturvedi's Cases Raises Eyebrows

 India
3
Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

Extradition Victory: Punjab's Long Arm of Law Catches Terrorist Pindi

 India
4
Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

Green Initiative: Income Tax Department Boosts Cleanliness at Rayladevi Lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025