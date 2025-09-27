Swinging Innovation: Bamboo Bats Set to Revolutionize Cricket

British Indian entrepreneur Dr. Darshil Shah is shaking up the cricket world with his innovative research proving that bamboo can be a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional willow cricket bats. This breakthrough has garnered government-backed financial support in the UK to accelerate the project toward widespread market appeal.

Dr. Shah, a scientific researcher at the University of Cambridge, has nurtured this concept through his extensive work with bamboo as a construction material. His spin-out company, CamBoom, recently secured a grant from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) fund, supporting 48 promising projects from varied fields.

The focus now shifts to leveraging stakeholder relationships, hoping to make bamboo bats more accessible to the 200 million cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The aim is to introduce affordable cricket bats, priced around 50 pounds, in stark contrast to the current market, which sees bats ranging from 100 to 1,000 pounds. Shah envisions this as not just a product, but a movement towards more environmentally friendly cricket gear globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)