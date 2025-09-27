Left Menu

Conquering the Roof of Arunachal: Indian Army's Exemplary Feat

Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully scaled Mount Gorichen, the tallest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. The expedition highlighted adventure, resilience, and environmental stewardship. The soldiers exemplified determination against harsh conditions and promoted sustainable mountaineering, respecting Mount Gorichen's sacred significance to the Monpa tribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:45 IST
Conquering the Roof of Arunachal: Indian Army's Exemplary Feat
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, the Indian Army's Spear Corps have successfully scaled Mount Gorichen, Arunachal Pradesh's tallest scalable peak, reaching the summit on September 19.

Despite facing extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and challenging climbs, the soldiers embodied exceptional teamwork and determination, according to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The expedition emphasized adventure and environmental preservation while underscoring Mount Gorichen's sacred significance to the Monpa tribe and advocating for sustainable mountaineering practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

