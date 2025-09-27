Waiel Awwad: A New Era Begins for Global Press Clubs

In a significant development for global journalism, senior journalist Waiel Awwad has been elected as the president of the International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC) during its annual assembly.

Awwad, who also serves as the president of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, succeeds the London Press Club in this prestigious role.

The IAPC, which connects over 50 press clubs worldwide, aims to strengthen its commitment to supporting journalists and advocating freedom of expression under Awwad's leadership.

