Waiel Awwad: A New Era Begins for Global Press Clubs

Senior journalist Waiel Awwad was elected as the president of the International Association of Press Clubs, succeeding the London Press Club. Awwad, also leading the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, aims to enhance the IAPC's mission to unite over 50 press clubs globally and advocate for press freedom.

In a significant development for global journalism, senior journalist Waiel Awwad has been elected as the president of the International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC) during its annual assembly.

Awwad, who also serves as the president of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, succeeds the London Press Club in this prestigious role.

The IAPC, which connects over 50 press clubs worldwide, aims to strengthen its commitment to supporting journalists and advocating freedom of expression under Awwad's leadership.

