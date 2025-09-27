A Hero Remembered: Celebrating Bhagat Singh Across Borders

In Lahore, Pakistan, the bicentennial commemoration of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary has sparked calls for the highest civilian honors in both India and Pakistan for the revered freedom fighter, marking a shared legacy between the two nations.

Bhagat Singh, born on September 27, 1907, is hailed as a common hero for his fearless fight against colonial rule, culminating in his execution at just 23 years old. His life's work continues to resonate across both countries as those in Lahore gathered at the High Court to honor his contributions.

The event witnessed influential figures urging Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shahbaz Sharif to award him the Bharat Ratna and Nishan e Pakistan, respectively. They also demanded Bhagat Singh's inclusion in educational curricula, issuance of commemorative stamps and coins, and renaming of a key location in his memory.