Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

A devastating incident at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu resulted in a deadly stampede, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals, including children and women. The tragedy unfolded in Karur, where a large crowd had gathered to see Vijay, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, in a statement on social media platform X, conveyed his heartfelt condolences. He emphasized the 'unspeakable pain' the tragedy has inflicted on the victims' families and the people of Tamil Nadu. His statement highlighted the community's grief and shared sorrow.

Additionally, the Vice President offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident to understand the sequence of events that led to this preventable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)