AI hologram of Spider-Man creator Stan Lee debuts at L.A. Comic Con

Wearing a green sweater and tan pants against a bright blue screen, Marvel comic book superhero creator Stan Lee will return to L.A. Comic Con in holographic form to meet fans of his characters including Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor. Fans can interact with a hologram of Lee, who died in 2018 at the age of 95, in an enclosed booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Martin Shkreli can be sued for copying unique Wu-Tang Clan album, judge rules

Martin Shkreli must face a lawsuit by a digital art collective that owns a one-of-a-kind album by the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, and accused the convicted former pharmaceutical executive of copying the album and playing it online without permission. In a 32-page decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen said Shkreli must face claims he misappropriated "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" from the PleasrDAO collective, which paid about $4 million for the album in 2021.

Videogame maker EA in advanced talks to go private at roughly $50 billion valuation

Electronic Arts, the videogame publisher behind titles such as "FC" and "Battlefield", is in advanced talks to go private at a valuation of roughly $50 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. A group of investors including private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners could unveil a deal for the publisher as soon as next week, the sources said on Friday. If it goes through, the deal would mark the largest ever leveraged buyout in history.

Nexstar, Sinclair to end boycott of Kimmel show on its ABC stations Friday

Two major broadcast owners said on Friday they will end preemption of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the show will return in the evening on their 70 ABC-affiliated stations covering nearly a quarter of U.S. households. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group previously had declined to resume airing the show this week after Disney lifted a nearly week-long suspension.

EBU to vote on Israeli participation in 2026 Eurovision

Members of the European Broadcasting Union will vote in November on Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next year, the EBU said on Friday. Eurovision, which stresses its political neutrality, has faced controversy this year linked to the war in Gaza.

Meryl Streep at Dolce & Gabbana as scenes shot for "Devil Wears Prada" sequel

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were on the front row of Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, in character as magazine editor Miranda Priestly and her art director as scenes were shot for "The Devil Wears Prada 2". Part of the filming for the sequel to the fashion movie will take place in Milan.

