Heroic Rescue Effort Saves 27 Fishermen in Goa Trawler Incident

A trawler with 27 fishermen capsized off the Goa coast early Sunday. All fishermen were safely rescued after police, local lifeguards, and fishermen responded promptly. Led by Francis Fernandes, known as Pele, the locals played a crucial role. Heavy rains are forecasted in Goa till October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A trawler capsized off the Goa coast in the early hours of Sunday, triggering a rapid rescue operation that successfully saved all 27 fishermen aboard, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am near Mobor Beach, South Goa district. The fishermen immediately contacted the police for help.

Responders including coastal police, state-appointed lifeguards, and local fishermen rushed to the scene and used jet-skis to safely bring the fishermen ashore early in the morning. They required no medical attention, as confirmed by official statements.

The local fishermen's rescue efforts were spearheaded by Francis Fernandes, known locally as Pele. He gained recognition showing fishing techniques to Sachin Tendulkar.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rains in the area until October 1, urging fishermen to avoid the sea.

