Vice President Highlights 'Dharma' as India's Unifying Concept

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized 'dharma' as the unifying force keeping India together despite linguistic diversity at the Unmesha International Literature Festival. He reflected on his past with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and shared camaraderie with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, highlighting historical political ties.

Patna | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday emphasized the unifying concept of 'dharma' as the key to India's unity amid its diverse linguistic landscape. Speaking at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, Radhakrishnan addressed how despite India's varied languages, 'dharma' maintains the nation's cohesiveness.

During his first visit to the state in his new role, he was cordially greeted at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. The vice president described Governor Khan as 'an old friend' from their time together in Parliament.

Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, recalling his own involvement in the Sampoorna Kranti movement and his rise to district general secretary as a young volunteer of the RSS in Tamil Nadu.

