Jaipur's Diwali Takes 'Swadeshi' Detour: A Step Towards Self-Reliance
Jaipur's Diwali celebrations are set to emphasize the 'vocal for local' ethos, with markets adopting a Swadeshi theme. This initiative aims to boost indigenous product usage and discourage imported decorations. Traders plan to integrate locally made lamps and decorations, promoting local artisanship and supporting the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The upcoming Diwali in Jaipur is offering a novel twist with festivities pivoting around a 'Swadeshi' theme, embracing local ethos over imported glitz.
At the core of this initiative is the drive to bolster indigenous craftsmanship, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant India. More than 1.5 lakh traders will unite to reinforce the 'vocal for local' message, substituting foreign-made trimmings with locally produced bulbs and decorations.
Notably, Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh, led by Subhash Goyal, is spearheading this movement, highlighting social unity seen among diverse shopkeepers. Additionally, the effort is expected to support artisans and prop up local employment, aiming to show that Indian products match up global standards.
