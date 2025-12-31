New Year Celebrations Across the Globe: A Blend of Festivity and Reflection

Auckland welcomed 2026 with a fireworks display from Sky Tower, despite rain dampening the celebration. The Pacific nation marked the occasion 18 hours before New York, with a grand show involving 3,500 fireworks.

Sydney's celebrations followed, overshadowed by a recent mass shooting. The city remembered the tragedy's victims with a moment of silence and menorah imagery projected onto the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Authorities emphasized resilience, encouraging residents to attend.

In Asia, Indonesia and Hong Kong opted for toned-down events in solidarity and reflection. Jakarta chose prayers over parties, while Hong Kong replaced fireworks with a music show after a deadly fire. Traditional celebrations continued in Japan and South Korea, highlighting cultural customs.