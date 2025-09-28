Uniting Through Dharma: Vice President Radhakrishnan's Insights at Unmesha Festival

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized the unifying power of 'dharma' across India's diverse linguistic regions while speaking at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, organized by Sahitya Akademi and the Ministry of Culture.

During his address, Radhakrishnan refuted the idea that democracy is a purely Western construct, citing India's ancient republics and the Maurya empire as examples of early democratic systems. He also lauded Bihar's rich cultural heritage, highlighting its role during the spiritual renaissances of Lord Buddha and Mahavira and its historic educational centers.

The Vice President fondly recalled his participation in the Sampoorna Kranti movement and expressed hope that Unmesha will continue to inspire future generations. His visit marked his inaugural trip to Bihar in his vice-presidential capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)