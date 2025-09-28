Left Menu

Uniting Through Dharma: Vice President Radhakrishnan's Insights at Unmesha Festival

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan highlighted the role of 'dharma' in uniting India's diverse linguistic landscape at the Unmesha International Literature Festival. He discussed India's ancient democratic practices and cultural heritage, emphasizing Bihar's historical significance and expressing optimism for future literary contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:39 IST
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized the unifying power of 'dharma' across India's diverse linguistic regions while speaking at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, organized by Sahitya Akademi and the Ministry of Culture.

During his address, Radhakrishnan refuted the idea that democracy is a purely Western construct, citing India's ancient republics and the Maurya empire as examples of early democratic systems. He also lauded Bihar's rich cultural heritage, highlighting its role during the spiritual renaissances of Lord Buddha and Mahavira and its historic educational centers.

The Vice President fondly recalled his participation in the Sampoorna Kranti movement and expressed hope that Unmesha will continue to inspire future generations. His visit marked his inaugural trip to Bihar in his vice-presidential capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

