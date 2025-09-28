Unveiling 'The Pretenders': Stories of Love, Loss & Hope in a Pandemic

Author Avtar Singh's latest novel, "The Pretenders," offers a compelling look at life during the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering stories filled with emotional depth regarding love, loss, and hope. The novel explores diverse experiences across socio-economic boundaries, reflecting the universal human condition during a global crisis.

Published by Simon & Schuster, "The Pretenders" dismantles personal, geographical, and class barriers, presenting perspectives from a range of characters as they navigate the trauma induced by the pandemic. Singh, whose previous work "Into the Forest" also stemmed from the pandemic, encapsulates themes of migration, class, and deception within his narrative.

Set across various Asian locales, the novel portrays poignant stories as characters like Shamsher Singh in India, Mei in Beijing, and Nina in Jakarta face unique challenges. The book poignantly reveals truths and unravels deceptions as it casts a hopeful light in dark times, emphasizing the essential quest for human connection.