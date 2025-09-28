Kolkata's Cinematic Charm: Anik Dutta's New Detective Tale

Renowned filmmaker Anik Dutta's latest creation, 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei', not only gives a nod to Satyajit Ray's legendary detective Feluda but also stands out with its originality. The film, currently enjoying full houses in theaters, borrows a titular nod from Ray's 'Joto Kando Kathmandute' while unfolding a tale where a young woman hires a detective to trace her biological roots.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata, the city's landmarks assume character roles, enriching the narrative, according to Dutta. The film stars Abir Chatterjee as Topshe, a nod to Ray's Feluda universe. Unlike Dutta's previous works, this film steers clear of satire, focusing instead on a personal story dressed with Feluda-like elements.

Premiering during the bustling Durga Puja season, Dutta dismissed box office competition fears and reflected on his future projects, acknowledging his health concerns. He suggests future films might see his role shift towards a creative director position, collaborating with an executive director to steer his cinematic visions forward.