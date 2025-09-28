Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Claims Lives at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

The tragic death of 40 individuals, including nine children, at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party rally in Karur, led by actor-politician Vijay, has sparked widespread criticism. Poor arrangements at the overcrowded political gathering have been blamed for the devastating stampede.

As the crowd swelled and chaos ensued, police were unable to defuse the situation, leading to a tragic end. Various sources point fingers at overcrowding and insufficient venue preparations that spiraled out of control when several thousands gathered to see the celebrity at close quarters.

In the aftermath, calls for an independent investigation into the incident have intensified. Meanwhile, both the political party and state officials, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, have pledged support to the victims' families. Vijay announced financial aid to those affected by the tragedy.