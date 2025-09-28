Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Claims Lives at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

A massive stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur resulted in the death of 40 people, including nine children, and multiple injuries. The tragedy has sparked criticism over poor planning. Actor-politician Vijay expressed grief over the incident, and inquiries have been called for to investigate the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Claims Lives at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of 40 individuals, including nine children, at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party rally in Karur, led by actor-politician Vijay, has sparked widespread criticism. Poor arrangements at the overcrowded political gathering have been blamed for the devastating stampede.

As the crowd swelled and chaos ensued, police were unable to defuse the situation, leading to a tragic end. Various sources point fingers at overcrowding and insufficient venue preparations that spiraled out of control when several thousands gathered to see the celebrity at close quarters.

In the aftermath, calls for an independent investigation into the incident have intensified. Meanwhile, both the political party and state officials, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, have pledged support to the victims' families. Vijay announced financial aid to those affected by the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 40 Lives During Actor Vijay's Event

Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 40 Lives During Actor Vijay's E...

 India
2
Manhas Leads the Charge: A New Era for BCCI

Manhas Leads the Charge: A New Era for BCCI

 India
3
Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh

Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh

 India
4
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025