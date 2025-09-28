Left Menu

Tribute to a Legend: Honoring Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Legacy

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann honored Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, announcing a 100-feet-high tricolour and a heritage complex in the freedom fighter's native village. The complex will include a thematic gate, heritage street, and a digital courtroom trial recreation, aiming to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khatkarkalan | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:40 IST
On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann paid homage with a floral tribute. Mann revealed plans for a new heritage complex in the martyr's native village, set to be completed in a few months.

A 100-feet-high tricolour was inaugurated at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum, further cementing the commemorative atmosphere. The Chief Minister highlighted that the complex, costing Rs 51.70 crore, aims to inspire future generations by celebrating Bhagat Singh's sacrifice and courage.

The complex will include a grand entrance, a heritage street connecting the museum to Bhagat Singh's former home, sculptures, and wall art depicting the freedom struggle. Other features comprise a model of Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, a digital recreation of his trial, and updated library facilities, Mann informed.

