Haryana's Labor Reforms: Empowering Workers for a Progressive State

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing a state-level event in Gurugram, underscored the vital role of workers in Haryana's rapid development. He announced a series of welfare schemes, policy reforms, and infrastructure projects worth crores, aiming to empower workers, improve their conditions, and ensure women's inclusion in all sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:22 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, highlighting the pivotal role of labor in Haryana's progress, announced a slew of initiatives aimed at improving worker welfare. Speaking at Gurugram University, he unveiled an extensive package of welfare schemes, policy reforms, and infrastructure projects to accelerate the state's development.

Saini stressed the government's commitment to worker welfare, both organized and unorganized, ensuring their dignity and security. New policies include the launch of a 'Shramik Saathi' app for easy access to welfare schemes and measures enhancing women's safety and participation across all sectors.

Significant financial aid for education and rehabilitation for silicosis victims were also announced, along with new Labor Courts and Shramik Suvidha Kendras. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh emphasized the indispensable contribution of Haryana's workforce to the state's industrial and service sector achievements.

