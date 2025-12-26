Left Menu

Ambulance services disrupted in Himachal as workers goes on two-day strike

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:54 IST
Ambulance services disrupted in Himachal as workers goes on two-day strike
Ambulance services across the state came to a halt on Friday as workers launched a 48-hour strike demanding the implementation of labour laws, minimum wages, overtime payments, and an end to ''harassment of workers'', officials said.

Thousands of ambulance workers affiliated with the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers Union under the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged protests across the state at district headquarters to raise their demands.

In Shimla, workers protested outside the office of the National Health Mission (NHM) and submitted a memorandum later to the NHM managing director, who assured them that their demands would be addressed.

CITU state president Vijender Mehra criticised the exploitation of workers under the NHM, highlighting issues such as the non-payment of minimum wages as declared by the government and the failure to grant leave. ''When workers raise their voices for their demands, they are then subjected to mental harassment. Not only this, but union leaders face threats, transfers or forced resignation,'' he said.

Mehra also warned that the movement would intensify if their demands were not fulfilled.

