Bangladesh's Entry 'Barir Naam Shahana' Eyes Oscar Glory

In a significant move, Bangladesh's Oscar committee has selected Leesa Gazi's debut film, 'Barir Naam Shahana' ('A House Named Shahana'), for consideration in the best international feature film category at the forthcoming 98th Academy Awards, as reported by Variety.

The narrative, adapted from Gazi's 2011 novella, unfolds in rural Bangladesh during the 1990s. It follows Dipa, portrayed by Aanon Siddiqua, a young woman grappling with societal norms after a forced marriage in England ends in divorce. Her resilience in returning home to pursue a dream of becoming a doctor is central to the film's plot.

Supported by seasoned actors like Lutfur Rahman George and Iresh Zaker, the film premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023, winning the Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award. Despite Bangladesh's periodic Oscar submissions, an international feature nomination remains elusive. Shortlists and final nominations are expected by December 16 and January 22, respectively.