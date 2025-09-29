50 Bars in 60 Days: A Cultural Odyssey

Ankit Poothia, a Fortune 500 executive, is transforming a private passion into one of 2025's most ambitious cultural ventures. Poothia will visit 50 of the World's Best Bars in just 60 days, spanning six continents and more than 30 cities, turning cocktail bars into vibrant cultural stages.

Pioneering a global storytelling mission, Poothia's expedition underscores the interplay of creativity, hospitality, and cultural identity within cocktail bars. His journey will cover approximately 74,000 miles, capturing stories and insights through film and photography, offering more than mere cocktails but a lens into human connection worldwide.

Launching this record attempt from India, Poothia moves from Tokyo to Mexico City, London, New York, and beyond, sharing real-time updates with a global audience. His aim is to elevate bars as cultural landmarks, blending leadership insights with the hospitality industry, asserting that both spaces foster human connection and lasting experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)