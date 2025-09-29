Left Menu

50 Bars in 60 Days: A Cultural Odyssey

Ankit Poothia, a Fortune 500 executive, embarks on a groundbreaking cultural expedition, visiting 50 of the World's Best Bars in just 60 days. Traveling across six continents and 20 countries, he aims to showcase cocktail bars not just as venues but as cultural storytellers sparking human connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:42 IST
50 Bars in 60 Days: A Cultural Odyssey
expedition
  • Country:
  • India

Ankit Poothia, a Fortune 500 executive, is transforming a private passion into one of 2025's most ambitious cultural ventures. Poothia will visit 50 of the World's Best Bars in just 60 days, spanning six continents and more than 30 cities, turning cocktail bars into vibrant cultural stages.

Pioneering a global storytelling mission, Poothia's expedition underscores the interplay of creativity, hospitality, and cultural identity within cocktail bars. His journey will cover approximately 74,000 miles, capturing stories and insights through film and photography, offering more than mere cocktails but a lens into human connection worldwide.

Launching this record attempt from India, Poothia moves from Tokyo to Mexico City, London, New York, and beyond, sharing real-time updates with a global audience. His aim is to elevate bars as cultural landmarks, blending leadership insights with the hospitality industry, asserting that both spaces foster human connection and lasting experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025