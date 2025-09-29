Viksit Bharat Run by Indian Consulate in Houston draws over 900 participants

The Viksit Bharat Run, organised by the Consulate General of India in Houston, brought together over 900 participants at the George Bush Park on Sunday. The event, conducted in partnership with Indo-American diaspora organisations, saw families, youth and seniors participate in the 3–5 kilometre run and walk, waving the tricolour and carrying banners highlighting India's developmental goals. Consular officials described the event as embodying 'Seva Bhav' — the spirit of service — and emphasised that it reflected the strong bond between India and its diaspora. Participants noted that the gathering was more than just a fitness activity; it represented ''a reaffirmation of our shared hope in India's future.'' Many expressed that events like this help them stay connected to India's progress while living abroad.

Simultaneously, the Embassy of India, Washington DC, jointly with MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in Maryland. Part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17 – October 2) and held in over 150 international locations, the DC event included a community run/walk, celebrated the spirit of service, and featured the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree-planting campaign.

The Houston run is part of the global campaign, with parallel events in Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, and New York. Consular officials thanked volunteers, associations, and families for their participation, calling the turnout ''a powerful expression of unity and shared purpose'' toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

