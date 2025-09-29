Left Menu

ET Now Unveils New Shows: South Central and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi

ET Now introduces two flagship shows, 'South Central' and 'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi'. 'South Central' focuses on South India's cultural and economic importance, while the latter offers candid interviews with India’s influential figures. Both aim to provide insights into India's future landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:03 IST
ET Now Unveils New Shows: South Central and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ET Now, a prominent business news channel, announced the launch of two flagship shows: 'South Central' and 'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi', on Monday. 'South Central' is set to highlight the cultural and economic significance of South India.

Debuting on Monday, 'South Central' will air weekdays from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM. It promises to delve into South India's role as an economic and cultural powerhouse, offering a comprehensive view of the five southern states that fuel India's growth.

'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi', premiering on October 3, features in-depth conversations with leaders from various sectors. This weekly segment seeks to uncover insights and strategies from prominent voices, targeting both Indian decision-makers and a global audience.

TRENDING

1
Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
2
Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

 Taiwan
3
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
4
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025