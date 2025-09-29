ET Now Unveils New Shows: South Central and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi

ET Now, a prominent business news channel, announced the launch of two flagship shows: 'South Central' and 'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi', on Monday. 'South Central' is set to highlight the cultural and economic significance of South India.

Debuting on Monday, 'South Central' will air weekdays from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM. It promises to delve into South India's role as an economic and cultural powerhouse, offering a comprehensive view of the five southern states that fuel India's growth.

'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi', premiering on October 3, features in-depth conversations with leaders from various sectors. This weekly segment seeks to uncover insights and strategies from prominent voices, targeting both Indian decision-makers and a global audience.