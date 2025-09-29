Left Menu

Celebrating Mohanlal: Kerala's Golden Cinematic Moment

Kerala plans an event titled 'Lal-Salam' to honor Mohanlal for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The program will feature performances from actresses and singers who've worked with him. All state ministers and cultural leaders will attend to celebrate the actor's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:36 IST
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, announced plans for 'Lal-Salam', an event to celebrate Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The celebration, set for October 4 at 5 pm, underscores Mohanlal's monumental contributions to both cinema and the Malayali community, marking a golden moment for Kerala.

Alongside performances by actresses and singers associated with the superstar, the event will include a special video featuring renowned musicians K J Yesudas and K S Chithra. Political and cultural dignitaries are expected to attend.

