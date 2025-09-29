Celebrating Mohanlal: Kerala's Golden Cinematic Moment

Kerala's Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian, announced plans for 'Lal-Salam', an event to celebrate Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The celebration, set for October 4 at 5 pm, underscores Mohanlal's monumental contributions to both cinema and the Malayali community, marking a golden moment for Kerala.

Alongside performances by actresses and singers associated with the superstar, the event will include a special video featuring renowned musicians K J Yesudas and K S Chithra. Political and cultural dignitaries are expected to attend.