HOMETHON 2025: Catalyzing Real Estate's Future with Innovation and Collaboration

The fourth edition of HOMETHON, held in Mumbai, convened over 2500 industry leaders at the Realtor's Conclave to discuss the future of real estate. The event provided a platform for dialogue, project showcases, sales, and connections with prospective homebuyers.

The growing demand from buyers, catalyzed by a developer–channel partner ecosystem, is rapidly absorbing available housing stock in the Mumbai Metropolitan Market. This trend positions Mumbai as a key player in India's real estate sector, projected to account for 40% of real estate financing accounts by 2030.

Industry leaders like Mr. Vikas Jain emphasized the role of technology in transforming sales strategies and called for educating channel partners in digital tools. Discussions also revolved around taking projects directly to consumers through digital means, as stated by Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi.