Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 Shine Bright in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 illuminated the skies over Dehradun, paying tribute to the extraordinary talent within the wedding industry. Held at the Hyatt Centric, the event organized by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP, in association with The Big Daddy Events Co., aimed at cementing Uttarakhand's reputation as a top-notch wedding destination.

The event was adorned by an impressive guest list, including wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism officials, and government dignitaries like Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Maharani of Tehri Garhwal, who underscored the state's rich cultural heritage and potential in the global wedding market.

The evening also featured a pivotal panel discussion named 'Uttarakhand Wedding Vision & Mission 2030', where experts brainstormed on sustainable and spiritual wedding tourism. The ceremony concluded with awards recognizing outstanding contributions across the industry, setting new benchmarks for creativity and service.