Left Menu

Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 Shine Bright in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 celebrated excellence in Dehradun, highlighting the region's potential as a global wedding destination. The event featured prominent figures from the wedding, hospitality, and tourism sectors and concluded with awards recognizing leaders in the industry for their creativity and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:30 IST
Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 Shine Bright in Dehradun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 illuminated the skies over Dehradun, paying tribute to the extraordinary talent within the wedding industry. Held at the Hyatt Centric, the event organized by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP, in association with The Big Daddy Events Co., aimed at cementing Uttarakhand's reputation as a top-notch wedding destination.

The event was adorned by an impressive guest list, including wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism officials, and government dignitaries like Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Maharani of Tehri Garhwal, who underscored the state's rich cultural heritage and potential in the global wedding market.

The evening also featured a pivotal panel discussion named 'Uttarakhand Wedding Vision & Mission 2030', where experts brainstormed on sustainable and spiritual wedding tourism. The ceremony concluded with awards recognizing outstanding contributions across the industry, setting new benchmarks for creativity and service.

TRENDING

1
45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

 India
2
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

 India
3
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

 India
4
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025