Tripura CM Highlights Youth as Pioneers of National Progress at Youth Festival

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the role of youth in shaping the future during the inauguration of the National Youth Festival. He encouraged embracing Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, promoting education, patriotism, and service. Leaders and officials joined the discussion, underscoring the youth's critical role in national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:24 IST
Visual from the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, underscored the pivotal role of the youth in national and state progress during the state-level National Youth Festival inaugural held at Nazrul Kalakshetra. Addressing the gathering, Saha invoked Swami Vivekananda's principles, stressing the importance of youth as drivers of future advancement.

The Chief Minister articulated that National Youth Day aims to instill patriotism and national consciousness among young people, drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's teachings. He emphasized that the youth's development during their formative years is crucial for harnessing their potential and contributing effectively to society.

Saha urged the youth to embody Swami Vivekananda's ideals, advising them to dedicate themselves to societal service and personal discipline. Representatives, including Sports Minister Tinku Roy, highlighted the need for real education and proactive steps influenced by Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, demonstrating the significance of engaging the youth in nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

