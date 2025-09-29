Emraan Hashmi Returns with 'Awarapan 2' as Filming Kicks Off in Bangkok

Filming has officially begun for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult hit, 'Awarapan'. Emraan Hashmi, who starred in the original, reprises his role as shooting kicks off in Bangkok. Vishesh Films confirmed the commencement of production through its popular Instagram handle, showcasing a photo of the clapperboard marked with 'Mahurat Shot'.

The project is spearheaded by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui. The team has expressed excitement as they embark on this new cinematic journey. The film, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, is set to continue the storyline of Shivam Pandit, engaging audiences once more with its action-drama narrative when it releases on April 3, 2026.

In the meantime, Emraan Hashmi is generating buzz for his cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which recently premiered on Netflix. The cameo includes a memorable moment with Raghav Juyal that has captured the attention of many fans, highlighted by a viral scene featuring an enthusiastic rendition of Emraan's classic number, 'Kaho Na Kaho'.