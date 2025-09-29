Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi Returns with 'Awarapan 2' as Filming Kicks Off in Bangkok

'Awarapan 2' filming has commenced in Bangkok, with Emraan Hashmi reprising his role. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, this sequel to the 2007 cult favorite is scheduled for an April 2026 release. Emraan's recent cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix debut also garners attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:40 IST
Emraan Hashmi Returns with 'Awarapan 2' as Filming Kicks Off in Bangkok
Actor Emraan Hashmi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filming has officially begun for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult hit, 'Awarapan'. Emraan Hashmi, who starred in the original, reprises his role as shooting kicks off in Bangkok. Vishesh Films confirmed the commencement of production through its popular Instagram handle, showcasing a photo of the clapperboard marked with 'Mahurat Shot'.

The project is spearheaded by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui. The team has expressed excitement as they embark on this new cinematic journey. The film, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, is set to continue the storyline of Shivam Pandit, engaging audiences once more with its action-drama narrative when it releases on April 3, 2026.

In the meantime, Emraan Hashmi is generating buzz for his cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which recently premiered on Netflix. The cameo includes a memorable moment with Raghav Juyal that has captured the attention of many fans, highlighted by a viral scene featuring an enthusiastic rendition of Emraan's classic number, 'Kaho Na Kaho'.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

 India
2
India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controversy

India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controv...

 India
3
Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

 India
4
Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

 PoJK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025