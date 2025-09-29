Left Menu

Champions of Goodness: Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear Campaign

Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear launches a campaign highlighting real-life champions of positive change. Featuring actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kunal Kapoor, lake conservationist Anand Malligavad, and Neeman's co-founder Taran Chhabra, this initiative celebrates impactful work in climate action, social good, and sustainable innovation.

Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear is amplifying its commitment to positive change through its latest campaign that showcases real-life heroes dedicated to meaningful causes. The brand, renowned for its 'Be Remembered for Good' mantra, brings acclaimed figures like Actor Bhumi Pednekar and Social Entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor into the spotlight.

Supported by Lake Conservationist Anand Malligavad and Neeman's Co-Founder Taran Chhabra, the campaign underscores efforts in climate action and sustainability. These inspiring journeys are captured in a campaign film, embodying the ethos of elevating collective responsibility for the greater good.

The campaign serves as a rallying cry for individuals worldwide to find their role in fostering a culture of kindness, sustainability, and social awareness, aiming to leave a lasting positive impact on society and the environment.

