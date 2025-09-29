Champions of Goodness: Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear Campaign
Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear launches a campaign highlighting real-life champions of positive change. Featuring actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kunal Kapoor, lake conservationist Anand Malligavad, and Neeman's co-founder Taran Chhabra, this initiative celebrates impactful work in climate action, social good, and sustainable innovation.
- Country:
- India
Seagram's 100 Pipers Travel Gear is amplifying its commitment to positive change through its latest campaign that showcases real-life heroes dedicated to meaningful causes. The brand, renowned for its 'Be Remembered for Good' mantra, brings acclaimed figures like Actor Bhumi Pednekar and Social Entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor into the spotlight.
Supported by Lake Conservationist Anand Malligavad and Neeman's Co-Founder Taran Chhabra, the campaign underscores efforts in climate action and sustainability. These inspiring journeys are captured in a campaign film, embodying the ethos of elevating collective responsibility for the greater good.
The campaign serves as a rallying cry for individuals worldwide to find their role in fostering a culture of kindness, sustainability, and social awareness, aiming to leave a lasting positive impact on society and the environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions
SK Group to Champion AI Sustainability at 2025 APEC Summit
L&T Secures USD 700 Million Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility
Global Leaders Converge in South Africa for P20 Summit: Advocating Solidarity and Sustainability
PepsiCo India Champions Sustainability at World Food India 2025