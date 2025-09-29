Honoring Sustainability: The 3rd Prithvi Awards Celebrate Environmental Champions
The ESG Research Foundation held its 3rd Prithvi Award ceremony in New Delhi, recognizing over 25 organizations for their contributions to environmental protection. The event, attended by prominent leaders, highlighted the importance of sustainable practices. New resources were launched to further inspire corporate accountability and environmental responsibility.
- Country:
- India
The ESG Research Foundation (ESGRF), a renowned not-for-profit organization, successfully hosted the 3rd Prithvi Award ceremony at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi, on September 27, 2025. Over 25 organizations were honored for their exemplary contributions to environmental protection and sustainability.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, who applauded the awardees for setting powerful examples in corporate responsibility. Emphasizing the integration of business with national goals, Minister Meghwal declared environmental stewardship essential to a just and prosperous economy.
In line with its mission to promote sustainable business practices, ESGRF launched significant resources, including a Coffee Table Book, a Documentary Movie, and the 'Aspire to Inspire' booklet, aimed at encouraging sustainable practices across industries. With this ceremony, ESGRF continues to prioritize environmental excellence in India's corporate landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
