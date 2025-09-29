Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers': A Touchdown in Entertainment
Actor Glen Powell discusses his new sports comedy series, 'Chad Powers', which highlights college football - a seldom-explored subject in entertainment. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci reprise their iconic roles in scenes for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', filmed during Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show.
Actor Glen Powell aims to fill a niche in the entertainment industry with his upcoming sports comedy series 'Chad Powers'. Powell noted the absence of shows centered on college football and saw this as a beneficial opportunity for audiences and the marketplace alike.
In other entertainment news, Milan Fashion Week became a film set as Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci returned to their much-loved roles for the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'. The movie stars graced the front row of Dolce & Gabbana's show, where scenes for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' were shot.
The fusion of high fashion and cinematic storytelling at one of the industry's biggest events hints at a promising sequel, once again intertwining the worlds of style and cinema.
