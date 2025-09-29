Lewis Hamilton Mourns Beloved Bulldog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton's bulldog Roscoe, a familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock, has passed away after battling a pneumonia infection. Hamilton described the decision to let Roscoe go as deeply painful. The 12-year-old bulldog was a cherished companion and will be fondly remembered by many in the F1 community.
Lewis Hamilton has announced the sad news of his bulldog Roscoe's passing, a figure beloved within the Formula 1 paddock. Roscoe died after battling a pneumonia infection, leading Hamilton to describe saying goodbye as one of the most painful decisions of his life.
The seven-time F1 champion had missed a tire testing session to care for Roscoe, who was in a coma following the infection. The decision to put Roscoe to sleep came after four days of life support, with Hamilton noting that his beloved pet fought until the very end.
Roscoe's death has been met with condolences from across the F1 world, including messages from Ferrari and Hamilton's former teammate George Russell. The FIA also expressed its sadness, underscoring Roscoe's impact on the sport and its community.
