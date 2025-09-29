Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Mourns Beloved Bulldog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's bulldog Roscoe, a familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock, has passed away after battling a pneumonia infection. Hamilton described the decision to let Roscoe go as deeply painful. The 12-year-old bulldog was a cherished companion and will be fondly remembered by many in the F1 community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:36 IST
Lewis Hamilton Mourns Beloved Bulldog Roscoe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton has announced the sad news of his bulldog Roscoe's passing, a figure beloved within the Formula 1 paddock. Roscoe died after battling a pneumonia infection, leading Hamilton to describe saying goodbye as one of the most painful decisions of his life.

The seven-time F1 champion had missed a tire testing session to care for Roscoe, who was in a coma following the infection. The decision to put Roscoe to sleep came after four days of life support, with Hamilton noting that his beloved pet fought until the very end.

Roscoe's death has been met with condolences from across the F1 world, including messages from Ferrari and Hamilton's former teammate George Russell. The FIA also expressed its sadness, underscoring Roscoe's impact on the sport and its community.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

South Africa Loses 2026 World Cup Qualifier Due to Ineligible Player

 Switzerland
2
Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

Tragic Collision: Student's Life Cut Short in Tipper Truck Accident

 India
3
Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand

 India
4
Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resurgence: Battling Through to China Open Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025