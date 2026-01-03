Khamenei's Defiance Against U.S. Threats
Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Iran will not yield to external pressures. Khamenei expressed confidence in overcoming opposition, emphasizing divine support. His statements respond to Trump's comments about aiding Iranian protesters if they face violence.
In a strong retort to U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to support Iranian protesters, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei firmly stated that Iran will resist any external threats.
Speaking on Saturday, Khamenei highlighted his confidence in divine intervention, promising to bend the adversaries to Iran's will.
This declaration comes as tensions rise, with the international community watching closely.
