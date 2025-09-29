Sachin Tendulkar Predicts Watershed Moment for Women's Cricket in India

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, foresees the ICC Women's World Cup as a pivotal moment for women's cricket in India. The tournament is set to begin in India on Tuesday and comes on the heels of significant milestones such as the national team's reach to the final in 2017.

The 2017 ICC Women's World Cup saw Harmanpreet Kaur delivering a stunning 171 against Australia, a performance that Tendulkar believes was crucial in elevating the status of women's cricket from a sideshow to a headline act. Smriti Mandhana's elegant batting also garners praise from the master blaster.

With this World Cup hosted in India, Tendulkar emphasizes the monumental opportunity for women's cricket to overcome barriers of gender and social perception. He further credits ICC Chairman Jay Shah for advocating gender equality in cricket, highlighting initiatives like equal match fees and the launch of the Women's Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)