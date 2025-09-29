Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to Host Swadeshi Melas Across All Districts

Uttar Pradesh will hold 'Swadeshi Melas' in all 75 districts ahead of Diwali to promote local products. Minister Rakesh Sachan highlighted plans for Unity Malls and expanded melas under the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, aiming to boost artisans’ incomes and consumer access to indigenous goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:52 IST
In a major push for local artisans, Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan announced the state's plan to organize 'Swadeshi Melas' across all 75 districts before Diwali. The announcement was made at the conclusion of the UP International Trade Show 2025.

Sachan revealed ambitious plans to expand these popular fairs, traditionally limited to 18 districts, to all regions of the state. Set to run for 9 to 10 days, the fairs will provide a platform for artisans to showcase their crafts, with the added aim of supporting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The minister disclosed ongoing construction of Unity Malls in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra, funded by the central government, to promote statewide and interstate handicrafts. The third edition of UPITS 2025 concluded successfully, paving the way for a larger event planned for September 2026, where issues will be addressed to enhance its impact.

