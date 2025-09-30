Security Concerns Halt Towering Effigy Burns in Ayodhya
Ahead of Dussehra, Ayodhya police banned the burning of towering 240-foot Ravana effigies due to security concerns. The Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti had not secured necessary permissions for their non-traditional event. Despite artisans preparing the effigies for weeks, organizers faced last-minute restrictions, citing safety and security reasons.
In a surprising development ahead of the Dussehra festival, Ayodhya's police department has imposed a ban on the burning of massive 240-foot-tall effigies of Ravana, citing security concerns. The formidable structures, which also included effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, were to be burned in an event organized by Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti.
However, police officials have raised alarms about safety issues, highlighting that the event organizers had not secured the necessary permissions to conduct the burning. Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi confirmed this, explaining that the ban was enforced after large effigies were spotted being constructed at Ram Katha Park without authorization.
Despite the setback, which came just three days before the event, Subhash Malik from the Ramleela Samiti lamented the situation, noting that skilled artisans from various states had been working for a month to create the massive figures. Meanwhile, police have ramped up security across the city, ensuring strong security measures at traditional Durga Puja celebrations in Ayodhya.
