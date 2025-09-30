Left Menu

Security Concerns Halt Towering Effigy Burns in Ayodhya

Ahead of Dussehra, Ayodhya police banned the burning of towering 240-foot Ravana effigies due to security concerns. The Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti had not secured necessary permissions for their non-traditional event. Despite artisans preparing the effigies for weeks, organizers faced last-minute restrictions, citing safety and security reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:00 IST
Security Concerns Halt Towering Effigy Burns in Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development ahead of the Dussehra festival, Ayodhya's police department has imposed a ban on the burning of massive 240-foot-tall effigies of Ravana, citing security concerns. The formidable structures, which also included effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, were to be burned in an event organized by Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti.

However, police officials have raised alarms about safety issues, highlighting that the event organizers had not secured the necessary permissions to conduct the burning. Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi confirmed this, explaining that the ban was enforced after large effigies were spotted being constructed at Ram Katha Park without authorization.

Despite the setback, which came just three days before the event, Subhash Malik from the Ramleela Samiti lamented the situation, noting that skilled artisans from various states had been working for a month to create the massive figures. Meanwhile, police have ramped up security across the city, ensuring strong security measures at traditional Durga Puja celebrations in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions

Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
4
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025